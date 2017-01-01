Monthly Publications

The LIFE monthly publications offer in-depth feature stories on the arts, dining, home and garden, local history and other topics as well as profiles of local students, celebrities and public figures. Valley LIFE covers the towns of Simsbury, Canton, Avon and Farmington while the other publications are dedicated to their namesake town.

We are pleased to announce that our publications were award winners in the New England Newspaper & Press Association competition in the following categories:
    Overall Design and Presentation
    Advertising Campaign
    Local Display Ads
    Special Section or Supplement (Editorial)
    Human Interest Feature Story
    Personality Profile
    Special Section or Supplement (Editorial)