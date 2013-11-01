Valley Press
Abigail Albair
Turley CT Community Publications Executive Editor
The Valley Press & The West Hartford Press
aalbair@turleyct.com
Sloan Brewster
Senior Staff Writer, The Valley Press
sbrewster@turleyct.com
David Heuschkel
Sports Editor, The Valley Press & The West Hartford Press
dheuschkel@turleyct.com
We are pleased to announce that our publications were award winners in the
New England Newspaper & Press Association competition in the following categories:
• Overall Design and Presentation
• Advertising Campaign
• Local Display Ads
• Special Section or Supplement (Editorial)
• Human Interest Feature Story
• Personality Profile
